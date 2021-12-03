Calendar for Friday

The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets will host “Holiday on the Quad” on Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. The free event is open to the community and includes food and drinks, games and photo opportunities with Santa and Reveille on the light-decorated Quad. Donations from the event will support area nonprofit organizations, including Twin City Mission, Habitat for Humanity, Scotty’s House and Brazos Valley Food Bank.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Jingle Bell Fun Run, 6 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. A 1-mile, untimed run to kick off the Christmas in the Park event weekend. No parking in the park; shuttles run from 5 to 11 p.m. from the Post Oak Mall parking lot.
Christmas in the Park, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. Hayrides, cookies and chocolate milk, entertainment, arts and crafts, and photos with Santa. Free admission. No parking in the park; shuttles run from 5 to 11 p.m. from the Post Oak Mall parking lot.
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures begin at 4 p.m. Live music, entertainment, art, a farmers market and more.
College Station High School Orchestra winter holiday concert, 6 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium. The concert will feature performances from high school and middle school orchestras. Complimentary photos with Santa and free hot chocolate and cookies will follow.
Premiere Market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Boutique clothing, handcrafted jewelry, gourmet foods and more. A two-day shopping pass is $5, available at bvso.org or by calling 696-6100. They also will be available at the door with cash or check only.
Radio MASH toy drive, through Monday at the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Brazos Valley Communications radio stations will be broadcasting live from the site at Harvey Road and Texas 6 and accepting monetary donations and new toys for children this Christmas. Used toys will not be accepted.
Texas American Saddle Horse Association Holiday Horse Show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Friday events start at 5 p.m.
College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot, 4 to 9 p.m. at the corner of West King Cole Drive and Texas Avenue in College Station. Proceeds benefit charities and nonprofit organizations in the area.
New York Polyphony a cappella concert, 7 p.m. Friday at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station, sponsored by the Friends of Chamber Music. The free concert will feature seven centuries of Christmas music. Registration for a livestream of the event is available at fcmtx.org.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Brazos County Administration Building, 200 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Email kroach@brazoscountytx.gov for information.
“The Nutcracker,” 7 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus. A performance by Ballet Brazos. Tickets are $9 to $40 at boxoffice.tamu.edu.
“Elf, the Musical,” 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in the Tejas Center in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
“A Tuna Christmas,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Adult tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
“The Second Shepherds’ Play,” 6 and 7 p.m. on the steps of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Presented by the Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe. People are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to the 30-minute performance. Admission is free, and the play is suitable for all ages.
Rudder High School Dance Winter Showcase, 6 p.m. at Rudder High School, 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station. A safe environment to experience and celebrate God’s healing power. Praise, worship and discussion.
LIVE MUSIC
Drew Moreland, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
HiFi Band, 7 p.m. at Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Ride the Panda and Prof.Fuzz 63, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.
Joey Kipfer, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Shadow Canyon, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Tailgate Poets, 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham.
Bronco Junior, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304, Navasota.
Bo Brumble, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Jake Waylon, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Pecos & The Rooftops, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $12. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A Photographer’s Journey: The Personal Vision of James Harvey Johnson, through Dec. 17 in the James R. Reynolds Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. Free admission. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.