Calendar for Friday

The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets will host “Holiday on the Quad” on Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. The free event is open to the community and includes food and drinks, games and photo opportunities with Santa and Reveille on the light-decorated Quad. Donations from the event will support area nonprofit organizations, including Twin City Mission, Habitat for Humanity, Scotty’s House and Brazos Valley Food Bank.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Jingle Bell Fun Run, 6 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. A 1-mile, untimed run to kick off the Christmas in the Park event weekend. No parking in the park; shuttles run from 5 to 11 p.m. from the Post Oak Mall parking lot.

Christmas in the Park, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. Hayrides, cookies and chocolate milk, entertainment, arts and crafts, and photos with Santa. Free admission. No parking in the park; shuttles run from 5 to 11 p.m. from the Post Oak Mall parking lot.

First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures begin at 4 p.m. Live music, entertainment, art, a farmers market and more.