Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The North Zulch High School cheerleaders will be having a bake sale on June 18 at the North Zulch Fire Department, 524 Trinity Ave. Anyone interested in making a purchase or contributing to the cheer squad is invited to stop by between 1 and 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Grimes County Fair Ranch Rodeo, 7 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. Events include pasture roping, mugging and branding. Admission is free.
Suicide loss peer support group, noon at Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, 4001 E. 29th St., Suite 90 in Bryan. Free and open to adults who have lost loved ones to suicide.
Downtown Bryan Ghost Walk, 9:15 p.m. at 111 S. Main St. Professional tour guides will walk participants through the haunted past of Downtown Bryan with ghost-hunting equipment. $18. bryanghostwalk.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
Das Ist Lustig, 6:30 p.m. at Bavarian Brauhaus, 109 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free.
Joey Greer with Trey Gonzalez, 8 p.m. at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. Tickets are $10 in advance.
Kevin Lovett Band, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Karl Rehn, 7 p.m. at Paolo’s Italian Kitchen, 809 University Drive in College Station. Free.
Mason Marek & The Drifters, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. Free.
Amanda Adams, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Erik Quintanilla, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Outwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.