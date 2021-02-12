Calendar for Friday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Texas A&M softball team will kick off its season this weekend with the Aggie Classic, with games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, games against Stephen F. Austin State University at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and a 10 a.m. Sunday game against Utah Valley University. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance. go.theeagle.com/softball.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, noon, online event. The topic is “Leveraging Available Tools and Resources to Support and Evidence-based Approach to Design in the Context of the Continuum of Care.” Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health and click “view speaker program” for a link to the Zoom meeting.
Suicide Loss Peer Support Group, noon at the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, 4001 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Confidential and free group open to adults who have lost a friend, family member or loved one to suicide. For more information, email bvcosp@gmail.com. To register, visit peersupportloss.eventbrite.com.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Rock Prairie Road at Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors selling local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
LIVE MUSIC
Pecos & The Rooftops, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s in College Station. Tickets start at $20. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Mandy Rowden and Jason Vaciola, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar & Grill and Cavalry Court in College Station. Free.
Art Tigerina Band, 9 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $10 cover.
EXHIBITS
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Armchair Travel: Exploring International Art and Artists, through March 10 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights other cultures and their art through sculptures, ceramics, paintings and prints. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. tx.ag/armchair.
Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.