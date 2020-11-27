Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Radio MASH toy drive, hosted by Brazos Valley Communications radio stations, will be Thursday through Monday at the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Donations of new toys and cash or checks will be accepted to help needy families in the Brazos Valley during the holidays. Used toys cannot be accepted because of COVID-19. Monetary donations fund the purchase of new toys.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Winter concert, 11 a.m. on KAMU-TV. Texas A&M’s Department of Music Activities presents a winter concert featuring the Century Singers, Women’s Chorus and Singing Cadets to be broadcast on KAMU-TV.

Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Masks required.