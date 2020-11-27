Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Radio MASH toy drive, hosted by Brazos Valley Communications radio stations, will be Thursday through Monday at the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Donations of new toys and cash or checks will be accepted to help needy families in the Brazos Valley during the holidays. Used toys cannot be accepted because of COVID-19. Monetary donations fund the purchase of new toys.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Winter concert, 11 a.m. on KAMU-TV. Texas A&M’s Department of Music Activities presents a winter concert featuring the Century Singers, Women’s Chorus and Singing Cadets to be broadcast on KAMU-TV.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Masks required.
Century Square Biergarten, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Rock Prairie Road at Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors selling local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Juan Villareal comedy show, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 p.m. to midnight, with select attractions open at 4 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wondersland.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. www.century-square.com/events.
Jeff Jacobs Band, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court Hotel in College Station.
Ben Laskoskie, 1 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co. in Brenham. Family friendly with outside seating available.
Caleb Hoelscher, 5 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co. in Brenham. Family friendly with outside seating available.
The Music of John Denver by Jim Curry, 7 p.m. at the Barnhill Center in Brenham. Tickets are $45 and $60, available at the Brenham/Washington County Visitor Center, 115 W. Main St. or by calling 979-337-7240.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Shop Small Saturday in Calvert, beginning at 9 a.m. with the Calvert Volunteer Fire Department’s pancake breakfast and bake sale. $5 a plate for unlimited pancakes. Donations accepted, with proceeds benefiting the fire department.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at https://www.postoakmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Masks required.
Ice skating with Santa, 3 to 5 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to midnight. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wondersland.com.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
Motorcycle meetup, 11 a.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free beverages, music, a food truck and door prizes.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Fit4Mom Turkey Trot, 8 a.m. at the Lake Town Center in Bryan. A 5K or 10K with strollers welcome. No registration necessary.
LIVE MUSIC
Drew Moreland and the Neon Hustle, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court in College Station.
Brian Turner solo acoustic show, 7:30 p.m. at The George in College Station.
Joey Kipfer, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel in Bryan.
