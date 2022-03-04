Calendar for Friday

Still Creek Ranch will hold the Still Creek Stampede, a PRCA rodeo, on March 18 and 19 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The event begins at 7:30 both nights and includes mutton bustin’ for kids, along with bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and steer wresting. Tickets purchased in advance are $12 for adults and $10 for children ages 2 through 12. Tickets at the gate are $15 and $12. For more information, visit stillcreekranch.org/rodeo.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures begin at 4 p.m. Live music, entertainment, art, a farmers market and more.
First Friday Craft Day: Let’s Go Fly A Kite, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Email jstadler@bryantx.gov or call 209-5600 for more information. It is a come-and-go event with no registration required.
Bargain Blitz preview party, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. A sneak peek at the variety of new and gently used merchandise available for purchase at the annual Junior League of Bryan-College Station rummage sale fundraiser. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children.
Brazos Valley Heart Ball, 7 p.m. at Miramont Country Club, 1 Miramont Blvd. in Bryan. brazoscountyheartball.heart.org.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 12:30 p.m., online event. The theme is The Year of Design for Health. Visit tx.ag/AFH22 for a link to the Zoom meeting.
“The Wizard of Oz,” 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Tickets are $10 to $20. theatrecompany.com.
“Tigers Be Still,” 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus, 349 Spence St. in College Station. Tickets are free, but reserving a ticket is recommended by going to blinn.edu/boxoffice. Recommended for ages 13 and older.
“The Chosen” Dinner and Movie Series, 5 p.m. at VFW Post 4692, 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan. A free dinner and movie series showing the six episodes of “The Chosen” each Friday through March 25. Dinner will be provided and there will be an activity room available for children. For more information, email vfwpost4692@hotmail.com or call 823-0550.
“Joyful Noise! A Good Ol’ Fashioned Gospel Jubilee Revue,” 7:30 p.m. at Brazos Valley TROUPE’s 29th Street Studio, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for TROUPE members and Century Club members and $14 for youth ages 3-12 and TROUPE Teens. Seating is limited at cabaret-style tables and reservations are suggested by emailing bvttix@yahoo.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Movin’ Melvin Brown, 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Eli Young Band, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $20. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Jasper, Mad Rant, Wisdom Cat and The Grivettes, beginning at 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. $5.
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Brandon Hodde and Mark Daniel, 8 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. General admission is free.
Lucas Sousa, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Front Porch at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.
The Kimbroughs, 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham.
Rob Moorman & Co., 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
IronSight, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Season Ammons Trio, 8 p.m. at Stage 12 in Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.
Battle of the Bands, starting at 6 p.m. the Ice House on Main, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Featuring Montclair, Pacific, SHORE, Sneaky Peaches and the Fuzz, and Vision Arcade. Tickets are $6.
HiFi Band, 7 p.m. at Blackwater Draw, 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Josh Calvin & the 183 South Band, 8 p.m. at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.
Briana Adams, 8:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Astrophotography: Exploring Celestial Mysteries, through March 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Randall Light, a photographer and member of the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.
In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.
Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.