Calendar for Friday

FRIDAY
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays, 8 a.m. to sunset on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Fright Nights Haunted House and Wax Museum, doors open at 7:30 p.m. at 1673 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 108A in Bryan. No one under 15 admitted without an adult. $10 admission; cash only. Proceeds benefit Trinity Oaks StarKids. Face masks are encouraged.
Bryan Ghost Walk, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Walking tours of Downtown Bryan. $10 to $18. bryanghostwalk.com.
"Halloween Kills" screening, 7 p.m. at Muddy Water Bookstore, 120 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. A free showing of the latest release in the Halloween movie franchise.
Texas A&M Horticulture Club fall plant sale, 5 to 7 p.m. at Parking Lot 98 on Adriance Lab Road. Cash and credit cards accepted.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 12:40 p.m., online event. Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health21 for a link to the Zoom meeting.
LIVE MUSIC
Kody West, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry's, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $12. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Amanda Adams, 7 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station.
Ricky Montijo, 9 p.m. at 5 Knocks Speakeasy in the LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Bryan.
Live Music Series with Mark Jones, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Matt Damon, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
David Soto, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Brian Turner, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Texas 105 Band, 7:30 p.m. at Wheel's Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan.
Paper Brigade with Jack Thweatt, 7 p.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free outdoor concert.
Joey Kipfer, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free.
Ben Laskowski, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Fast Lane, an Eagles tribe band, 8 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Tickets are $17 and available online only. go.theeagle.com/fastlane.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.
Strokes of Genius: Texas Impressionism, through Dec. 17 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/strokes.
A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words, through Oct. 20 at the Wright Gallery in the Langford Architecture Building on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features autobiographical drawings that reference artist Mayuko Ono Gray’s daily life and experience living in Japan and the U.S. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.