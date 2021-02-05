Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos County A&M Club will have its monthly luncheon on Tuesday at noon at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive E. in College Station. The featured speaker will be former U.S. Rep. Bill Flores. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by visiting go.theeagle.com/bcamc. The event also will be streamed at www.facebook.com/bcamc.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, all day, with street closures from 4 to 11 p.m. Shops and restaurants open late. Suzanne’s School of Dance will be performing at the Palace Theater from 7 to 8:30 p.m. www.downtownbryan.com/first-friday-activities.
Texas A&M women’s chorus performances, 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on the front steps of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan. The church will offer a sung Compline service at 8 p.m., and guests with masks can come and go quietly in the church. Call the church at 822-5176 for more information.
Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan. A fundraiser for the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley. Tickets are $150 per couple and available at cmbv.org or by calling 779-5437.
Rivergate Church yard sale, 4 to 7 p.m. at 2608 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, noon, online event. The topic is “Navigating Telehealth: Considerations and Strategies for Integration Telehealth into Care Delivery.” Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health and click “view speaker program” for a link to the Zoom meeting.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Rock Prairie Road at Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors selling local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
LIVE MUSIC
Josh Abbott acoustic performance, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets start at $25. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Oliver Penn, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina Jaza Bar in Downtown Bryan. Free admission.
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court in College Station. Free.
EXHIBITS
Armchair Travel: Exploring International Art and Artists, through March 10 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights other cultures and their art through sculptures, ceramics, paintings and prints. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. tx.ag/armchair.
Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.