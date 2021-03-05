Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDARS
The College Station Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday from 7 to 9 a.m. at the police department, 800 Krenek Tap Road. The come-and-go event allows residents to meet with officers to discuss community issues.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures beginning at 4 p.m. Farmers market, street performers, live music and other activities. Free. downtownbryan.com.
Texas Birthday Bash in downtown Navasota, gates open at 5 p.m. Roger Creager performs at 9 p.m. texasbirthdaybash.com.
Artists in the Alley, 6 p.m. at Village Cafe in Downtown Bryan. Artists at work, live music and art for sale.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, noon, online event. The topic is “Regional Health and Hospital Facilities and Specialized Facilities Including Telemedicine.” Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health and click “view speaker program” for a link to the Zoom meeting.
Stock Horse of Texas horse show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Friday’s event’s begin at 3:45 p.m.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan. Walk-up only.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
LIVE MUSIC
Aaron Watson, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $25. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Front Porch Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
EXHIBITS
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Armchair Travel: Exploring International Art and Artists, through Wednesday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights other cultures and their art through sculptures, ceramics, paintings and prints. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. tx.ag/armchair.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.