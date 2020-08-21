Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Ranch Sorting of America presents The Labor Day Anniversary Pen & Sort event on Sept. 5 and 6 inside the Brazos County Expo. Buckles, saddle pads and prizes will be given for every class. For more information, visit brazoscountyexpo.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 1:35 to 2:25 p.m. Zoom. Program: "Center for Health Systems & Design Faculty."
Brazos Natural Foods 32nd anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, regular business hours. Brazos Natural Foods. A safe place for small businesses to sell products.
2020 Founders Night, 7 to 10 p.m. Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest. The B-CS Chamber of Commerce presents Founders Night — A Backyard Barbecue. Featuring a mix-and-mingle event with food, beverages, gaming and live music. $50. Social distancing will be followed. Masks required unless social distancing. business.bcschamber.org/events/details/founders-night-2020-2936.
Family Movie Night at Jones Crossing, 7 to 9 p.m. Jones Crossing, 1800 Wellborn Road, College Station. Free. Featuring Trolls World Tour and specials from Jones Crossing retail partners. Max capacity per spot is six people. RSVP required at jonescrossingmovie@gmail.com.
Philipp Ranch Texas Blast, all day. Brazos County Expo. More than 300 teams will compete for high-point roper prizes. www.brazoscountyexpo.com/.
LIVE MUSIC
Summer Sounds, 7:30 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Featuring Joey McGee Band.
Julia Hatfield, 7 p.m. Smitty K’s. www.facebook.com/smittykssports.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Enjoy live music with a wide range of sounds. www.century-square.com.
Briana Adams and Peaches & Creme, 8 p.m. Southerns.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Philipp Ranch Texas Blast, all day. Brazos County Expo. More than 300 teams will compete for high-point roper prizes. www.brazoscountyexpo.com/.
Brazos Natural Foods 32nd anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, regular business hours. Brazos Natural Foods. A safe place for small businesses to sell products.
Extreme Ranch Rodeo and Extreme Cash Days, 6 p.m. Silver Horse Ranch. Spectators allowed and are encouraged to use social distancing and masks. www.facebook.com/events/silver-horse-ranch/extreme-ranch-rodeo-and-extreme-cash-days/917754638704093.
2020 BCS Classic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Presented by College Station CrossFit and Boomfit. thebcsclassic.com.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally, from friends and neighbors you know and trust. We also sell eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
Community Outdoor Yoga Class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center at the pavilion and lawn. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
LIVE MUSIC
Clayton Gardner, 8 p.m. Smitty K’s. www.facebook.com/smittykssports.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events.
Love and Chaos, 7:30 p.m. Cavalry Court.
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Mary Charlotte Young.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Natural Foods 32nd anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, regular business hours. Brazos Natural Foods. A safe place for small businesses to sell products.
The 48th annual Snook Volunteer Fire Department barbecue fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 457 County Road 269 in Snook. Meal tickets are $12 at the door and will be chicken and sausage with sides. Only 150 people will be allowed inside at a time. Masks are required. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/snookvfd.
