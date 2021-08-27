Calendar for Friday

A come-and-go retirement luncheon is set for Aug. 31 for Mary Mattingly, the founder and first executive director of the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse. The luncheon will begin at noon at 4001 E. 29th St., Suite 85 in the Carter Creek Center in Bryan. Mask use is requested.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Night Bazaar, 7 to 10 p.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Artisans, crafters and producers selling their products.
“Pure as the Driven Snow,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Face masks are encouraged. Tickets are $12 to $15. stagecenter.net.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC Front Porch Music Series, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
The Wilder Blue, 8:30 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $25 at the door.
Blaggards, 9 p.m. at O’Bannon’s Taphouse, 103 Boyett St. in College Station. Free.
Texas Unlimited Band, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Cameron Sacky Band, 9:30 p.m. at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Julia Hatfield, 7 p.m. at Smitty K’s, 12601 Texas 30 in College Station. Free
Thirteenth Hour, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free.
Rob Moorman Band, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Buddy Vargas, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Hayden Jones, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Tickets are $5 to $10.
Jeff Jacobs, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar & Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Johnny Riley, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Risky Liver Band, 7:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
Allison Crowson, Paul Murski and Robert Zientek, 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham. Free.
Kevin White, 6 p.m. at WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
YMCA building lobby, on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
White Creek Apartments, 225 Discovery Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Walk-ups only.
Fan field drive-thru testing, 2935 Research Parkway on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
EXHIBITS
Horlock House dual gallery, through Sept. 8 at 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The gallery is a culmination of the Navasota Artist in Residence program, with work from Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boly. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Madison County art exhibit, through Sept. 15 at the Madison County Museum, 201 S. Madison St. in Madisonville. Art from Bud Tucker and other area artists will be on display. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is by donation.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring works for sale from artists around the region.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.