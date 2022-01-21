Calendar for Friday

Bryan Young Farmers will be selling kettle corn at Producers Cooperative on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds from the sale will be used for community service activities and scholarships for Bryan and Rudder high school FFA students. Producers Cooperative is at 1800 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Southwestern Black Student Leadership Conference, virtual event beginning at 9 a.m. Speakers include Ilyasah Shabazz, Troy Harden, Corey Tabor and Mills Rodgers. sbslc.tamu.edu.
OffCenter Improv’s “Meowy New Year Show,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $5 at the door.
LIVE MUSIC
Reagan Quinn, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Garrett, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in the Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Shane Smith and the Saints, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $18. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Ryan Pinnick, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304, Navasota.
Lucas Sousa, 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham.
Robert Zientek and Friends, 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham.
Tweed Smith, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
Texas Unlimited Band, 7 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. Tickets are $20. thewesternsteakhouseanddancehall.com.
Hayden Jones Duo, 7 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. No cover.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
The People Who Made Our Town, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chappell Hill Historical Museum, 9220 Poplar St. in Chappell Hill. The exhibit highlights the products, people, transportation and daily life of those in the community. Admission is free.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Art is for Everyone, through Jan. 28 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work from the Purple Turtle Art Studio. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.
In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.