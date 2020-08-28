 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Friday
0 comments

Calendar for Friday

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Chad Prather & Cooper Wade Comedy Show will be on Sept. 12 at Southerns. Tickets range from $25 to $50. For more information, visit southernstx.com/events.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Once Upon A Child Halloween Kick-Off, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Once Upon A Child, College Station. Hundreds of never-before-seen costumes available. Candy will be available.

The first Buffalo Cornhole Tournament presented by Tri-County Horseshoe and 979 Cornhole Squad, 5 p.m. Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 I-45 S. Access Road in Buffalo. For more information, call 979-492-8710.

Architecture for Health Keynote Talk, available on Zoom. Program: “The Case for Clean Air — Long-Term Architectural Implications” with Dr. P.K. Carlton, former surgeon general of the USAF, and Allan R. Parr, CEO of Rees Architects, Dallas. Contact jpruitt@tamu.edu for the zoom code.

CLUBS

Mounce Classics Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. Discussing A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith. To request a Zoom invitation, contact Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov.

LIVE MUSIC

Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Enjoy a wide range of sounds, from smooth jazz to folk, classic rock to country.

Summer Sounds, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk. Outdoor live music featuring Tyler Cannon Music.

Mason Lively, Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Southerns. $10 advance tickets. southernstx.com/events.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Once Upon A Child Halloween Kick-Off, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Once Upon A Child, College Station. Hundreds of never-before-seen costumes available. Candy will be available.

KN Rodeo Productions presents Calf Roping, 5 to 8 p.m. Blanford Trucking, 6384 Sandy Point Road, Bryan. Text to pre-enter at 979-436-5873.

The Grand Market, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Post Oak, 1500 Harvey Road, College Station. Support small businesses.

The first Buffalo Cornhole Tournament presented by Tri-County Horseshoe and 979 Cornhole Squad, 5 p.m. Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 I-45 S. Access Road in Buffalo. For more information, call 979-492-8710.

5th annual Starlight Affair, 7 p.m. to midnight. Virtual event. The event raises funds for Brazos Valley families with children in the hospital. Presented by Gig ’Em Gang. Visit bit.ly/starlightaffair.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Get the COVID-19 antibody test for free when you donate.

Clear the Shelters, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bryan Animal Center. Come adopt a pet during the first-come first-serve event. Participants are encouraged to get in applications before Friday. For more information, visit bryantx.gov.

Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. Eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts also available. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.

Community Outdoor Yoga Class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center at the pavilion and lawn. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.

Movie Night, 8:30 p.m. Edge General Store. Featuring The Goonies. An outside event. Bring your own chair/blanket. Visit the Facebook event.

LIVE MUSIC

Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm. Featuring Shadow Canyon.

Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events.

Josh Ward, Cody Hibbard, 8 p.m. Southerns. $12 advance tickets. southernstx.com/events.

Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

The Grand Market, noon to 6 p.m. Post Oak, 1500 Harvey Road, College Station. Support small businesses.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. century-square.com/events.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert