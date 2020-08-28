Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Chad Prather & Cooper Wade Comedy Show will be on Sept. 12 at Southerns. Tickets range from $25 to $50. For more information, visit southernstx.com/events.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Once Upon A Child Halloween Kick-Off, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Once Upon A Child, College Station. Hundreds of never-before-seen costumes available. Candy will be available.
The first Buffalo Cornhole Tournament presented by Tri-County Horseshoe and 979 Cornhole Squad, 5 p.m. Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 I-45 S. Access Road in Buffalo. For more information, call 979-492-8710.
Architecture for Health Keynote Talk, available on Zoom. Program: “The Case for Clean Air — Long-Term Architectural Implications” with Dr. P.K. Carlton, former surgeon general of the USAF, and Allan R. Parr, CEO of Rees Architects, Dallas. Contact jpruitt@tamu.edu for the zoom code.
CLUBS
Mounce Classics Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. Discussing A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith. To request a Zoom invitation, contact Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov.
LIVE MUSIC
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Enjoy a wide range of sounds, from smooth jazz to folk, classic rock to country.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk. Outdoor live music featuring Tyler Cannon Music.
Mason Lively, Aaron Copeland, 8 p.m. Southerns. $10 advance tickets. southernstx.com/events.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Once Upon A Child Halloween Kick-Off, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Once Upon A Child, College Station. Hundreds of never-before-seen costumes available. Candy will be available.
KN Rodeo Productions presents Calf Roping, 5 to 8 p.m. Blanford Trucking, 6384 Sandy Point Road, Bryan. Text to pre-enter at 979-436-5873.
The Grand Market, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Post Oak, 1500 Harvey Road, College Station. Support small businesses.
The first Buffalo Cornhole Tournament presented by Tri-County Horseshoe and 979 Cornhole Squad, 5 p.m. Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 I-45 S. Access Road in Buffalo. For more information, call 979-492-8710.
5th annual Starlight Affair, 7 p.m. to midnight. Virtual event. The event raises funds for Brazos Valley families with children in the hospital. Presented by Gig ’Em Gang. Visit bit.ly/starlightaffair.
Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Get the COVID-19 antibody test for free when you donate.
Clear the Shelters, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bryan Animal Center. Come adopt a pet during the first-come first-serve event. Participants are encouraged to get in applications before Friday. For more information, visit bryantx.gov.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. Eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts also available. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
Community Outdoor Yoga Class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center at the pavilion and lawn. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
Movie Night, 8:30 p.m. Edge General Store. Featuring The Goonies. An outside event. Bring your own chair/blanket. Visit the Facebook event.
LIVE MUSIC
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm. Featuring Shadow Canyon.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events.
Josh Ward, Cody Hibbard, 8 p.m. Southerns. $12 advance tickets. southernstx.com/events.
Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
The Grand Market, noon to 6 p.m. Post Oak, 1500 Harvey Road, College Station. Support small businesses.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. century-square.com/events.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.