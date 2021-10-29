Calendar for Friday

FRIDAY

Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan, beginning at 4 p.m. on Main Street between William Joel Bryan Parkway and 23rd Street and on 24th Street between Bryan Avenue and Tabor Road. Family friendly trick-or-treating, costume contest, children’s crafts and more.

Boots and Bling, 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A fundraiser for Still Creek Ranch. Dinner, a live and silent auction, music, dancing and entertainment. Tickets are $125. stillcreekranch.org/boots.

Masquerade Ball, 8 p.m. at Astin Mansion, 506 W. 26th St. in Bryan. A fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley. Cocktails, music, dancing, entertainment and more. Ticket are $125. bgcbv.org/masqueradeball.

Tree sale fundraiser, through Sunday at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, benefiting Keep Brazos Beautiful. All trees and shrubs are three to five gallons and $30. Reserve trees by calling 775-3569 or email info@keepbrazosbeautiful.org.