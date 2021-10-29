Calendar for Friday

FRIDAY
Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan, beginning at 4 p.m. on Main Street between William Joel Bryan Parkway and 23rd Street and on 24th Street between Bryan Avenue and Tabor Road. Family friendly trick-or-treating, costume contest, children’s crafts and more.
Boots and Bling, 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A fundraiser for Still Creek Ranch. Dinner, a live and silent auction, music, dancing and entertainment. Tickets are $125. stillcreekranch.org/boots.
Masquerade Ball, 8 p.m. at Astin Mansion, 506 W. 26th St. in Bryan. A fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley. Cocktails, music, dancing, entertainment and more. Ticket are $125. bgcbv.org/masqueradeball.
Tree sale fundraiser, through Sunday at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, benefiting Keep Brazos Beautiful. All trees and shrubs are three to five gallons and $30. Reserve trees by calling 775-3569 or email info@keepbrazosbeautiful.org.
Now and Then, 7 p.m. in Student Center Theater Room F120 on the Blinn College Bryan campus, 2423 Blinn Blvd. Meet theater and film alumni from Blinn College as they share stories about their careers. Free and open to the community.
OffCenter Improv’s Spooktacular Comeback Show, 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Costumes are “optional.” Tickets are $5 at the door. stagecenter.net.
Iola Elementary School fall festival, 5 p.m. at Iola Elementary on Fort Worth Street in Iola. Games, food, a silent auction and more.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Sunday at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Sunday at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays.
Fright Nights Haunted House, doors open at 7:30 p.m. at 1673 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 108A in Bryan. No one under 15 admitted without an adult. $10 admission; cash only. Proceeds benefit Trinity Oaks StarKids. Face masks are encouraged.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station. LIVE MUSIC
Randy Rogers Band, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $20. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
The Nomads on the Front Porch, 7 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station.
Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Ryan Pennick, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Trent Herrera Band, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Bronco Junior, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Rob Moorman & Co, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Ricky Montijo, 7 p.m. at Rail & Rye, 101 S. Railroad St. in Navasota.