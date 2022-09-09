Calendar for Friday, Sept. 9

The Ranch Harley-Davidson will host its seventh annual 9/11 Memorial Ride on Sunday. The event starts at noon with the police-escorted ride starting at 1 p.m. Those interested in riding should arrive by 12:45 p.m. for staging in The Ranch’s new parking lot. After returning from the ride, there will be comments from a first responder who went to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001. Also food for purchase and free beer, soda and water. 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. theranchhd.com.

FRIDAYEVENTSAn Evening Under the Stars, 6:30 p.m., Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus. The Sexual Assault Resource Center presents its fourth annual event featuring cocktails, food, live music, a Century Tree photo booth, raffles, live and silent auctions. Donations support SARC’s efforts to end sexual violence in the Brazos Valley. www.sarcbv.org/euts.

Coffee and Classics Book Club, 9:30 a.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Multigenerational program for ages 14 and up, retirees and homeschoolers. The club will discuss “Lord of the Flies” by William Golding.

ENTERTAINMENT“Head Over Heels,” 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The musical comedy is set to music from the 1980s all-female group The Go-Go’s, including “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation” and “Our Lips Are Sealed.” $10-$20.

Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers with Sun Valley Station, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

LIVE! at Lake Walk with Reagan Quinn, 7 p.m., 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Comedy Night with Jesse Payton, Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

HiFi Band, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Lindsey Fish, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Cole Barnhill and the Boys, 8:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTINGKohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to noon. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITSJuvenile-In-Justice, through Oct. 7 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.