FRIDAY

EVENTS

College Station Cemetery Historical Marker Dedication, 10-11 a.m., 2530 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.

Wine & Whiskey bottle painting, 5-8 p.m., Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 206 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Domino tournament, 7 p.m., Yesterdays Bar & Grill, 4421 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Brazos Contemporary Dance Festival, Physical Education Activity Program Building, 632 Penberthy Blvd. Room 207 in College Station. Tickets: $12 for adults and $7 for students and seniors available through the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234.

ENTERTAINMENT

Trey Gonzales, 6:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

"Putting It Together," 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-$22.50 available at theatrecompany.thundertix.com/events/206479 or (979) 779-1302.

"Rudy," 7 p.m., George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Free.

Etta Place Band, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

The Bad 455s, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.

EXHIBITS

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told ... A Century of Aggie Football, through April 28 at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Ansary Gallery of American History (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Visitors will get an up-close look at the team’s history, from its first official football game in 1894, through the present era. Admission: $9 for adults, $7 for seniors/military, $3 for college students and youth 6-17. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.