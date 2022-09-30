Calendar for Friday, Sept. 30

The Brazos County Health District presents a Breast Cancer Memorial Celebration Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. The event honors those who have died from breast cancer, celebrates survivors and gives free resources. Guests can decorate a small flag with a loved one's name, which will be put on display at the health district. Breast cancer survivor Andrea Farrar will speak at the event. Texas C-Step will have sign-ups for free breast cancer screenings.

FRIDAY

ENTERTAINMENT

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The Joe DiPietro-penned production tells the story of a carefree bachelor whose grandparents introduce him to a young Irish woman to keep him from moving across the country. Through Oct. 15. $18; $15 seniors and students. stagecenter.net.

"The Supper Club," 7 p.m., Sunny E. Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. World premiere of a play by Navasota playwright Clare Broun Johnson, which tells the story of six lifelong best friends who form a supper club. Presented by Navasota Theatre Alliance. Through Sunday. $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and students, $10 for children. navasotatheatre.org.

"Crimes of the Heart," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Beth Henley's Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy/drama is about three sisters who reunite while waiting to hear about their sick grandfather. $28; $15 students. unitybrenham.org.

Randy Rogers Band with Keller Cox, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry's, 313 College Ave. in College Station.

The Ries Brothers, Honey Hounds, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Trey Rose, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

Joey Kipfer, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Cash Byers & Big Valley, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Low Dog Band, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive.

The Greg Tivis Trio, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

HipShot, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to noon. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Juvenile-In-Justice, through Oct. 7 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.