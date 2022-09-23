Calendar for Friday, Sept. 23

The Rotary Club of College Station presents “Go Wild with ROaR (Rotary and Reading)” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Featuring animal-themed games, face painting and balloon animals. No registration is required for this come-and-go event. FRIDAY EVENTS Summer Film Series, 7 p.m., George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. The series ends with a screening of the 2009 Disney film “The Princess and the Frog.” Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Coolers are allowed, no glass containers. No pets. Games and free refreshments start at 7 p.m., movie starts after sundown. bush41.org/events. ENTERTAINMENT “The Supper Club,” 7 p.m., Sunny E. Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. World premiere of a play by Navasota playwright Clare Broun Johnson, which tells the story of six lifelong best friends who form a supper club. Presented by Navasota Theatre Alliance. Through Oct. 2. $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and students, $10 for children. navasotatheatre.org. “Crimes of the Heart,” 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy/drama is about three sisters who reunite while waiting to hear about their sick grandfather. $28. unitybrenham.org. The Samuel Paul Brown Band, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station. Rachel Bloem, 6 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Tell Runyan, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station. Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Liz Talley, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. Cody Hibbard, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station. Oliver Penn, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive. COVID-19 TESTING Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com. Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to noon. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. EXHIBITS Juvenile-In-Justice, through Oct. 7 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free. Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3. Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.