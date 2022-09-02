Calendar for Friday, Sept. 2

Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days. FRIDAY EVENTS Aggie Park Kickoff, 7 p.m., across from Kyle Field on the Texas A&M campus. Singer-songwriter and Texas A&M graduate Robert Earl Keen will headline the event at the new park. A&M graduates Max Stalling and Julianna Rankin will also perform, as will The Barn Dogs, a band made up of current A&M students. Free. aggiepark.tamu.edu. Campaign Kickoff Tailgate, 11 a.m., Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. United Way of the Brazos Valley fundraiser with games, lunch and guest speaker Ross Bjork, Texas A&M athletic director. uwbv.org. First Friday, 5 to 10 p.m., Downtown Bryan. Live music, entertainment, art and activities including a Fiestas Patrias celebration. Pets and Spirituality, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan. Middleway Urban Monestary presents monthlong look at how pets and other animals affect our lives. Pets are welcome. ENTERTAINMENT “Head Over Heels,” 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The musical comedy is set to music from the 1980s all-female group The Go-Go’s, including “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation” and “Our Lips Are Sealed.” $10-$20. Hullabaloo Blues Fest weekend in Bryan: Randy Pavlock, 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn; and Daniel Ballantyne, 6 p.m. at the Best Western Premiere. Also Saturday: Brazos Blues Band, 5 p.m. at Blackwater Draw; Karl Rehn, 7 p.m. at Vino Boheme; Nash Daniels, Vintage Ramekins, Ace Carlson, 9 p.m. at The 101; Oliver Penn, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s. Sunday: Oliver Penn (6 p.m.) and Keeshea Pratt Band (8 p.m.) at Lake Walk. Monday: Randy Pavlock, 11 a.m. at The Village Cafe. destinationbryan.com. OffCenter Improv’s Back to School Open Jam, 7 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. LIVE! at Lake Walk with Joey McGee, 7 to 9 p.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Picnics, blankets and chairs encouraged. Leashed pets are welcome. Push to Start, 13th Hour, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Grifters & Shills, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Bryan. Brian Turner, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station. Aaron Stephens, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive. COVID-19 TESTING Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com. Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com. Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to noon. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. EXHIBITS Juvenile-In-Justice, through Oct. 7 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free. Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3. Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.