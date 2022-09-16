Calendar for Friday, Sept. 16

The Fiestas Patrias parade and festival is Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. in Downtown Bryan, presented by Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas of Bryan-College Station. The parade starts at noon, and the festival includes performances, food booths, kids activities, arts and crafts. fiestaspatrias.org/events.html.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Crossroads Sand Sculpting Festival, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Hearne Train Depot, 139 W. 9th St. in Hearne. Sand sculpting and competitions. Also Saturday and Sunday. facebook.com/Crossroads-Sand-Sculpting-Festival-110494324970729.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Supper Club,” 7 p.m., Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. World premiere of a play by Navasota playwright Clare Broun Johnson, which tells the story of six lifelong best friends who form a supper club. Presented by Navasota Theatre Alliance. Through Oct. 2. $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and students, $10 for children. navasotatheatre.org.

Freudian Slip improv comedy, 7 p.m., Rudder Forum on the Texas A&M campus.

Bri Bagwell album-release party, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Hindsight, Wellborn Road, Color Chemistry, To Whom It May, Empiires, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

LIVE! at Lake Walk with Courtney Eoff, 7 p.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4108 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Bside Boys, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Texas 105 Band, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive.

The Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to noon. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Juvenile-In-Justice, through Oct. 7 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.