FRIDAY

EVENTS

POW MIA Day, 11 a.m., Museum of the American G.I., 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley is donating a POW MIA flag. Free admission to veterans.

An Evening Under the Stars, 6:30 p.m., Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Sexual Assault Resource Center celebrates 40 years of serving survivors in the Brazos Valley. Tickets: ams.s3onegoal.com/online/101/tickets.

B/CS Chamber Lobsterfest & Golf Classic, 7 p.m., Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Tickets: $100/each or $1,000 for a reserved table of 8 that includes your company logo, available at business.bcschamber.org/events/details/lobsterfest-golf-classic-2023-3290.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Domino tournament, 7 p.m., Yesterdays Bar & Grill, 4421 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sundance Head with Zachary Burnett & The Washed Up Kids, 7 p.m., Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Bryan.

Cane White & The Culprits with David Pugh & The Lone Stars, 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Matt Stell with Josh Mirenda, 7 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive W. in College Station.

Ignac Csikadi Trio, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Relic with Kitsch & The Shortlist, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Broken Cover Group, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

DJ Rob, 8:30 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

DJ Bear, 11 p.m., Commanders Cover, 215 University Drive in College Station.

DJ Rob, 11 p.m., Freaky Tiki, 317 University Drive in College Station.

EXHIBITS

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told ... A Century of Aggie Football, through April 28 at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Ansary Gallery of American History (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Visitors will get an up-close look at the team’s history, from its first official football game in 1894, through the present era. Admission: $9 for adults, $7 for seniors/military, $3 for college students and youth 6-17. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.