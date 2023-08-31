FRIDAY

EVENTS

First Friday, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Live music, art demonstrations and interactive events.

Fiestas Patrias Mexicanas, 6-9 p.m., Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.

Ballet Foklorico Los Altos de Jalisco, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 206 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Domino tournament, 7 p.m., Yesterdays Bar & Grill, 4421 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ty Laramore, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Comedy Night with Heather Land, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Southall, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry’s, 131 College Ave. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Marine Corps Art, through Monday at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). “I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife” features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas’ natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum’s own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told ... A Century of Aggie Football, through April 28 at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Ansary Gallery of American History (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Visitors will get an up-close look at the team’s history, from its first official football game in 1894, through the present era. Admission: $9 for adults, $7 for seniors/military, $3 for college students and youth 6-17. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.