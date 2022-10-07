Calendar for Friday, Oct. 7

The Brazos Civic Orchestra presents “Dvorak’s 5th Symphony and Epic Movie Music,” Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. at the Rudder High School auditorium, 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. Music from “Harry Potter,” “The Dark Knight” and “Lord of the Rings” will be included. Free. brazoscivicorchestra.org.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

First Friday, 5 to 11 p.m., Downtown Bryan. Live music, entertainment, art and activities. Includes a performance by Valley Junction Bluegrass Band at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. Also a physics demonstration by Texas A&M University’s Physics & Astronomy at 110 S. Main St. destinationbryan.com.

First Friday Craft, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Trace and cut spooky bats. Come-and-go program.

Aggieland Trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Murder at Play,” 7:30 p.m., Brazos Valley TROUPE, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. TROUPE presents murder-mystery play written by College Station playwright Edie Leavengood. $20 and $25. bvtroupe.org/upcomingshows.

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The Joe DiPietro-penned production tells the story of a carefree bachelor whose grandparents introduce him to a young Irish woman to keep him from moving across the country. Through Oct. 15. $18; $15 seniors and students. stagecenter.net.

“Crimes of the Heart,” 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy/drama is about three sisters who reunite while waiting to hear about their sick grandfather. $28; $15 students. Through Sunday. unitybrenham.org.

Muscadine Bloodline, Taylor Hunnicut, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station.

The Karl Rehn Jazz Trio, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Reagan Quinn Band, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Small Talk, Gray Falls, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Fall Music Series with Shane Ludwig, 6 to 8 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota.

Risky Liver Band, 7 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

EXHIBITS

Juvenile-In-Justice, through Friday at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.