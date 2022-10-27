Calendar for Friday, Oct. 28

“The Following Evening” is a new play performed by Paul Zimet and Ellen Maddow that celebrates the impermanence of theater and the tenacity of love set against the landscape of New York City. Showing at 7 p.m., Nov. 4 at Rudder Forum, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Halloweentown, 4 p.m., Downtown Bryan. Family friendly event featuring trick-or-treating, costume contest and kids’ crafts.

Santa Paws Pet Photo Night, 4 p.m., Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.

Fall festival, 5 p.m., The Quad at Texas A&M. Hosted by Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Regiments. Haunted house from 5-10 p.m. Advance tickets purchased at 3rdregimenthauntedhouse.resvpify.com.

Family fall festival, 5 p.m., Chick-Fil-A, 2210 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan.

Friday Night Trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Boo at the UU, 6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley, 600 N. Randolph Ave. in Bryan. Brazos-uu.org for more information.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Lanterns and Legends: A Decade of Favorites,” 6:30 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, Sonny Furman Theatre, 105 W. Washington in Navasota.

“Descendants the Musical,” 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The musical is based on the Disney Channel film about the teenage children of Disney villains. Through Oct. 30. $10-$20. theatrecompany.com.

The Grivettes, 7 p.m., The Monster Mosh at Brazos Valley TROUPE, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan.

Peter Liewuen Trio, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio and Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Delusions Scream Park, 7-10 p.m., 11624 FM 2549, 9 miles north of Bryan. General admission tickets, $25; VIP fast pass, $35. delusioOct. 29

“Every Brilliant Thing,” 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham.

Nash Daniels, 8 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy, 120 S. Main St. in Bryan.

Mike Ryan and Chad Cooke Band, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station.

Jackson Schlossnagle, 9 p.m., Hershel’s at the Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.