Calendar for Friday, Oct. 21

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo continues at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Aaron Watson concert, 4 p.m.; rodeo competition begins at 7 p.m. with bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway and calf roping, saddle bronc riding, chuck wagon races and bull riding. Tickets: $15. brazosvalleyfair.com.

Hamburger Cookout, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Brazos Center parking lot, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan.

Texas A&M Agronomy Corn Maze, 4-7 p.m., 2748 F&B Road in College Station. Tickets: $10 for 5 and over; $5 for under 5.

Delusions Scream Park, 7 p.m.-midnight, 11624 FM 2549, 9 miles north of Bryan. General admission tickets, $25; VIP fast pass, $35. delusionsscreampark.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Descendants the Musical,” 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The musical is based on the Disney Channel film about the teenage children of Disney villains. Through Oct. 30. $10-$20. theatrecompany.com.

"Every Brilliant Thing," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham.

Peter Liewuen Trio, 7 p.m., Luigi's Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Allie Venable with the Klinks, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 South Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Ninja Cowboys, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

HiFi Band, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Tanner Usrey, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Joey Kiper, 9 p.m., Hershel's at the Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.