Calendar for Friday, Oct. 14

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo opens at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Load-in for a steak cook-off starts at noon, and the event ends with awards at 9:15 p.m. On Saturday, a welding competition goes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., a barbecue competition is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and an agrobotics competition is 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday’s events include a car show and tractor pull starting at 11 a.m. Rodeos, concerts and the carnival are Oct. 21-23. $20 for tractor pull; $15 general admission for ages 10 and older. brazosvalleyfair.com.

Coffee and Classics Book Club, 9:30 a.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Club will discuss “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley. Ages 14 and older. No registration required.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Descendants the Musical,” 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The musical is based on the Disney Channel film about the teenage children of Disney villains. Through Oct. 30. $10-$20. theatrecompany.com.

“Murder at Play,” 7:30 p.m., Brazos Valley TROUPE, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. TROUPE presents murder-mystery play written by College Station playwright Edie Leavengood. $20 and $25. bvtroupe.org/upcomingshows.

“The Baltimore Waltz,” 7 p.m., Blinn-Bryan Student Center. The Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe opens its season with Paula Vogel’s film noir-inspired play. Through Sunday. For ages 15 and older. $5. blinn.edu/boxoffice.

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The Joe DiPietro-penned production tells the story of a carefree bachelor whose grandparents introduce him to a young Irish woman to keep him from moving across the country. Through Saturday. $18; $15 seniors and students. stagecenter.net.

Mike Donnell, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

Snake Father, Vilegloom, Bare King, Apex Fallen, Framing Skeletons, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Tell Runyan Trio, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Rock-A-Fellas, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Zachary Burnett, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive.