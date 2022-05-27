Calendar for Friday, May 27

The Brazos Bluebonnet Quilt Guild presents its 33rd quilt show, themed “A World of Color,” June 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and June 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Christa Watson is the featured quilter. Proceeds benefit the guild’s funding of scholarships and education programs. bbquiltguild.org.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

“Remembering the Fallen,” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Museum of the American G.I., 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The museum honors Memorial Day with events, exhibits and displays. Includes the Vietnam Heroes Exhibit, with 3,417 dog tags honoring Texas veterans who died or were missing in action in Vietnam. On Sunday at 3 p.m., the Armored Support Group will perform a 21-gun salute with 105mm howitzers, capping the series of events. americangimuseum.org.

Summer Film Series, 7 p.m., by the pond at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum. The series kicks off with the 2004 animated film “Shark Tale,” which is being shown in conjunction with two current exhibits at the Bush Library and Museum: “Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Science and Stewardship” and “Oceans of Plastic.” Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Games and free refreshments begin at 7 p.m. Movie starts at sunset. Coolers allowed. No pets or glass containers.

Reception for the new exhibit “Stone, Sky, Wood, Water,” landscape photography by Mark Sadoski, from 6 to 9 p.m. Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. degallery.us.

ENTERTAINMENT

Texas Unlimited Band, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Dave Skinner & Rachel Bloem, 7 p.m., Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Jacob Boyd, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Coulter Brown, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

High Noon, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Dirty Bynum, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive W.

Ricky Montijo, 7 p.m., Front Porch at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Texas on Paper, through Sunday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Painting My Legacy, through Tuesday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.