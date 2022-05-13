Calendar for Friday, May 13

Unbreakable, a Lions Pride Sports professional wrestling event, is at 7:30 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. Tickets are $10-$60. lionsprideproductions.com. ENTERTAINMENT “Motherhood: The Musical,” 7 p.m. at Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave., Navasota. The Navasota Theater Alliance presents this play about four mothers sharing their thoughts and challenges about motherhood at a baby shower. $10-$16. Tickets at navasotatheatre.org. Feeling Lucky? An OffCenter “Horror” Comedy Show, 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. $5. HiFi Band, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Texas T-Birds, 7:30 p.m., Jeff Canada, 10:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station. Jeff Jacobs Band, 7:30 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive W. COVID-19 TESTING Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com. Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com. Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. EXHIBITS The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.