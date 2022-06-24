 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Friday, June 24

The Friends of the Wheelock School House present the 28th annual 4th of July BBQ & Parade on July 4, starting at 10 a.m. at the Wheelock School House, 10691 Cavitt St. The event includes a parade along F.M. 46 and a barbecue lunch that is a fundraiser for the historic school that was built in 1908.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Opening event for the exhibit “Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games,” 6:30 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The event features Rebecca Ingram, lead archivist and publications coordinator for the Institute of Nautical Archaeology at Texas A&M. A reception with live music, wine and appetizers follows. brazosvalleymuseum.org/exhibits.

Oceans of Learning, 2 p.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Texas A&M oceanography professor Chrissy Stover Wiederwohl presents this program teaching kids 4-8 about the ocean. 979-209-5600. bcslibrary.org/events.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Newsies,” 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The Tony Award-winning musical is based on the newsboys’ strike against Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst in 1899. Featuring songs by Alan Menken. $10-$20. theatrecompany.com.

“Steel Magnolias,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Robert Harling’s play about a group of friends in a small Louisiana town was the inspiration for the 1989 feature film. Directed by Micaela Eagle. $12 and $15. stagecenter.net.

Pigs on the Wall, Pink Floyd tribute band, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Texas Unlimited Band, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Reagan Quinn, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive.

David Skinner and the Smoky Sundays, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 7 p.m., Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Wild/LIFE: Guild of Book Workers Triannual Exhibition, through Friday at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M campus. A collection of 50 works by the members of the Guild of Book Workers interpreting the theme of wildlife. The exhibit is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Primal Forces: Earth, through Saturday at the James R. Reynolds Student Art Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. A curated collection of artwork depicting the Earth’s beauty through fabrics. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Oceans of Plastic, through July 5 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

