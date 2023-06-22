FRIDAY

EVENTS

Camp Millican: Pathfinders Camp Session 2, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154. millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/

Children's Summer Storytime, 10 a.m., Forsyth Galleries, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Founders Night, 7 p.m., The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Tickets: $50.

ENTERTAINMENT

DJ Rob, 6:30 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

"The Game Plan," 7 p.m., George Bush Presidential Library & Museum, 1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Free. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.

"Guys & Dolls Jr.," 7 p.m., Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $10.

Vinyl Radio, 7 p.m., Barnhill Center at historic Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham.

Morgan Ashley, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets and information at stagecenter.net.

Dan Whitaker, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

"Godspell," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $30 adults, $15 students available at tickets.unitybrenham.org or 979-830-8358.

Texas Unlimited, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.