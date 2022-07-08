Calendar for Friday, July 8

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the College Station Police Department present Family Fish 2022, Aug. 6 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Bush Library pond, which will be stocked with catfish. Also games, education stations and refreshments. Participants are encouraged to bring fishing gear; fishing licenses are not required. Free. bush41.org/events.

Night Bazaar, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. Artisans, vendors and crafters sell their creations.

Summer Art Contests. Bryan-College Station Public Library System presents art contests for ages 5 to 18 and an adult contest. Through July 22. Artwork can be turned in at either Ringer or Mounce Library. Details at bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/#art-contest.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. It’s a 10-year reunion of The Theatre Company’s 2012 production of the Tony- and Grammy-nominated musical. $10-$20. www.theatrecompany.com.

Biggiefest, 6 p.m., Brazos Valley TROUPE, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Featuring high school rock bands including The Grivettes, Antibodies, Scott Biggie, New Look, Angels Envy and Trash Demon, and improv troupe The OxyMorons. Free drinks and snacks with $10 donation. facebook.com/BrazosValleyTroupe/.

David Ramirez, 8 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Amber Digby, 7 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Bill Bertrand Country Dance Band, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & the Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

The Solis Brothers, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.

Sarah Green, 7 p.m., Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

George Bush: An Environmental President, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit explores President George H.W. Bush’s environmental initiatives, including the Clean Air Act Amendment, the Oceans Act and the Everglades National Park Expansion Act. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Oceans of Plastic, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.