Calendar for Friday, July 22

The city of Navasota presents the Sounds of Summer concert series on July 29 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. with the Stephen Sweeten Band outside of Navasota City Hall, 200 E. McAlpine St. in downtown Navasota. Free. Lawn chairs are encouraged. Food and drink vendors will be on site.

FRIDAY

Summer Art Contests. Bryan-College Station Public Library System presents art contests for ages 5 to 18 and an adult contest for 18 and older. Through Friday. Artwork can be turned in at either Ringer or Mounce Library. Details at bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/#art-contest.

Aggieland Trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Austin Meade, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Brazos Authority, 7 p.m., Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Dave Skinner and Mike Holleman, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ryan Law, 8 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

Jeff Jacobs, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Randy C. Moore, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Oliver Penn, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Callplay, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

George Bush: An Environmental President, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit explores President George H.W. Bush’s environmental initiatives, including the Clean Air Act Amendment, the Oceans Act and the Everglades National Park Expansion Act. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Oceans of Plastic, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Saved By the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley, through Aug. 11 at Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. Exhibit includes works by more than a dozen current and retired teachers in the Brazos Valley. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. acbv.org.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.