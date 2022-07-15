Calendar for Friday, July 15

The Theatre Company presents a two-day run of “Annie Jr.” based on the Tony Award-winning musical, with performers from the theater’s annual workshop of kindergartners through fifth graders. July 29 at 7 p.m., July 30 at 2 and 7 p.m. 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. $10. theatrecompany.com.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Saved By the Bell opening reception and ribbon-cutting ceremony, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. Opening event for new exhibit that celebrates art education in the Brazos Valley.

Bowl to Build bowling tournament, 6 p.m., Grand Station Entertainment, 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Fundraising event for Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity. $250 for four-person team. habitatbcs.org/events/bowltobuild.

Drive-in Movie: “Back to the Future,” 6 p.m., Bryan Regional Athletic Complex, 5440 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. $5 per vehicle. Movie starts at dusk. bryantx.gov/parks-and-recreation.

Trivia Night, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Gentlemen Rogues, As We Shiver and Telekhines, 8 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Bobby Enloe, 7 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Coulter Brown, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Texas T-Birds, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

The Patrons, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Matthew Gonzaba, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.

Colton Morman, 7 p.m., Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

George Bush: An Environmental President, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit explores President George H.W. Bush’s environmental initiatives, including the Clean Air Act Amendment, the Oceans Act and the Everglades National Park Expansion Act. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Oceans of Plastic, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.