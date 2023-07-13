FRIDAY

EVENTS

Camp Millican: Pathfinders Session 3, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154. millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/

Walk With We, 9 a.m., Veterans Park & Athletic Complex, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station. Open to women entrepreneurs in B-CS area.

Children's Summer Storytime, 10 a.m., Forsyth Galleries, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Domino tournament, 7 p.m., Yesterdays Bar & Grill, 4421 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Goonies," 6 p.m., Bryan Regional Athletic Complex, 5440 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Cost: $5 per vehicle.

DJ Rob, 6:30 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Nine Ish Nails with Apex Fallen, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Brazos Authority, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Karl Rehn Jazz Trio, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Rocky King, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

Logan Beard, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

Reagan Quinn, 8:30 p.m., 1791 Whiskey Bar at The George Hotel, 180 Century Court in College Station.

Ghostwriter, Grifters & Shills & Man, 8:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Mike Ryan with Huser Brothers Band, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.