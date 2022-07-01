Calendar for Friday, July 1

Lions Pride Sports presents “Cruel Summer,” a professional wrestling event, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Smitty K’s, 12601 S.H. 30 in College Station. Matches include Hastur vs. Mathayus and a three-on-three “Mega Tag Match.” $10-$25. lionsprideproductions.com.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Navasota Freedom Festival, starting with a parade at 6 p.m. that will begin at Brosig Avenue and travel west on Washington Avenue to 9th Street. The Brown Sugar Band will perform outside of Navasota City Hall at 7 p.m. Fireworks will be at Brule Field at 9:30 p.m. Free. navasotatx.gov/home/news/navasota-freedom-festival-2022.

First Friday, 5 to 11 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. Live music, entertainment, art, a farmers market and more.

First Friday Craft: Patriotic Pinwheel, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. For ages 5 and up.

Summer Art Contests, through July 22. Bryan-College Station Public Library System presents art contests for ages 5 to 18 and an adult contest for ages 18 and older. Artwork can be turned in at either Ringer or Mounce Library. www.bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/#art-contest.

Art reception, 6 p.m., DeGallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Opening event for “The Last Picture Show” exhibit of paintings by John W. Pinkerton. Wine, food and meeting with the artist. Free.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Moana Jr.,” 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Annual workshop for third through eight graders. Based on Disney’s film “Moana.” $10.

OffCenter Improv’s Open Jam of Freedom, 7 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Free.

John Krajicek, 12:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Brian Turner Band, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.

Lindsey Beaver and Brad Stiver, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Stewardship, through Tuesday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. Learn about Texas Sea Grant programs, how sea turtles are saved by turtle excluder devices and how experts build communities for the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Oceans of Plastic, through Tuesday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.