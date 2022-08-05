Calendar for Friday, Aug. 5

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Stuff the Bus, 5 to 8 p.m., Papa Perez and Casa Rodriguez restaurants in Downtown Bryan. Junior League of Bryan-College Station invites monetary and school supply donations to benefit local students. jlbcs.org/stuff-the-bus/.

First Friday, 5 to 10 p.m., Downtown Bryan. Live music, entertainment, art and activities.

Book-release party, 4 to 7 p.m., Whimsy & Wild Emporium, 214 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Local author Erin K. Casey discusses her new book “Zany Zia’s Hats to Where: A TITANIC Adventure,” which is the third in a series of books for middle grades.

Lonestar Meadery grand opening, 2 p.m., 216 N. Bryan Ave., Suite 100 in Bryan. New mead venue opens with raffles and merchandise. facebook.com/lonestarmeadery.

Harvest Festival. Messina Hof, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan. The winery presents its 45th festival to honor the harvest tradition of grape-picking and stomping. Friday events include a sold-out moonlit harvest dinner. Saturday events include a daytime harvest that includes grape-stomping and tastings, and a sold-out murder mystery dinner. Events continue on weekends through August. messinahof.com/harvest-festival.

ENTERTAINMENT

LVVRS, Aspen St., 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Colton Morman, 7 p.m., Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Evin Kate, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive.

Hayden Baker Duo, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Joey Kipfer, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Saved By the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley, through Aug. 11 at Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. Exhibit includes works by more than a dozen current and retired teachers in the Brazos Valley. Open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.