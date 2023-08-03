FRIDAY

EVENTS

Bluebonnet Kickoff Classic Open & Junior Brahman Shows, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Garage Sale Fundraiser, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St. in Bryan.

Walk With We, 9 a.m., Veterans Park & Athletic Complex, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station. Open to women entrepreneurs in B-CS area.

First Friday, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Art a la carte opening reception, 6-8 p.m., DeGallery, 930 N. Rosemary Ave. in Bryan. Runs through Aug. 30.

Domino tournament, 7 p.m., Yesterdays Bar & Grill, 4421 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Messina Hof Moonlit Harvest Festival, 7:30-10 p.m., Messina Hof Winery & Resort, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

Teens Only Late Night Swim, 9-11 p.m., Bryan Aquatic Center, 3100 Oak Ridge Drive in Bryan. Admission: $5 (high school seniors only).

ENTERTAINMENT

Aaron Loesch, 6 p.m., Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham.

"Cabaret," 7 p.m., The Theatre Company of BCS, 3125 Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Hindsight, Holy Hell and Lucid Illusions, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan.

The Castaways, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Randy Pavlock and Twenty Four Seven, 8 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 Loop S. in Navasota.

Joey Kipfler, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Taylor Graves & The Tombstone Trio, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy, LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Also showing through Oct. 29: Powers of Persuasion, an exhibit of America's greatest illustrators and cartoonists utilizing their talents to inform and persuade the public during WWII. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students.