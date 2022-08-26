Calendar for Friday, Aug. 26

Unity Theatre presents “Crimes of the Heart,” Sept. 22 through Oct. 9. Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy/drama is about three sisters who reunite while waiting to hear about their sick grandfather. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. 300 Church St. in Brenham. $28; $15 for students. unitybrenham.org.

FRIDAYEVENTSHarvest Festival. Messina Hof, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan. The winery presents its 45th festival to honor the harvest tradition of grape-picking and stomping. Friday events include a sold-out moonlit harvest. Saturday events include a daytime harvest that features grape-stomping and tastings, and a sold-out grand finale gala. messinahof.com/harvest-festival.

Recess Like an Adult, 7 to 9 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Drive. Event includes trivia, pick-up kickball, can jam and cornhole. Free. For ages 18 and over.

BCS Classic CrossFit Competition, 5:30 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. CrossFit competition starts Friday and continues Saturday at 5:30 p.m. $25 for spectators. facebook.com/BCSGames.

“How I Met Your Mother” trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT“Head Over Heels,” 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The musical comedy is set to music from the 1980s all-female group The Go-Go’s, including “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation” and “Our Lips Are Sealed.” $10-$20.

Kolby Cooper, Logan Jahnke, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station.

Blaggards, 10 p.m., O’Bannon’s Taphouse, 103 Boyett St. in College Station.

Texas Unlimited Band, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

J. McCabe Band, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

COVID-19 TESTINGKohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to noon. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITSJuvenile-In-Justice, through Oct. 7 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Events for Friday, Aug. 26.