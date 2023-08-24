FRIDAY

EVENTS

BCS Crossfit Classic, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Blackboards & Brushes: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley, 4:30-6 p.m., Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 S. in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 206 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Domino tournament, 7 p.m., Yesterdays Bar & Grill, 4421 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Seniors Night Out, 7 p.m., Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station.

Messina Hof Annual Harvest Festival: Moonlit Harvest 3, 7:30 p.m., Messina Hof Winery & Resort, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Mellowship, Foo Fakers and Weathered tribute bands, 7 p.m., Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Mike Coil, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

David J. Skinner and Hailey Brumbaugh, 7 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

"The Curse of an Aching Heart," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Admission: $18 adults, $15 students/seniors available at stagecenter.net/tickets.html.

Lindsay Beaver and Brad Stivers, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Backersfield, 8 p.m., The George, 180 Century Court in College Station.

Braxton Keith w/Full Band Show, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry's, 131 College Ave. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

