Calendar for Friday, Aug. 19

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley presents Celebrate the Arts, an evening of dinner, dueling pianos and awards for champions of the arts. Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at Hilton College Station & Conference Center, 801 University Drive in College Station. facebook.com/BVArts.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Bottle Cap Alley Trading launch party, 5 p.m., Dixie Chicken, 307 University Drive in College Station. Featuring performances by Clayton Gardner and Mike Gilbert on the back porch. At around 6:30 p.m., thousands of bottle caps donated by Shiner Beer will be poured throughout Bottle Cap Alley. The event is part of the Dixie Chicken’s launch of bottlecapalleytrading.com.

Harvest Festival. Messina Hof, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan. The winery presents its 45th festival to honor the harvest tradition of grape-picking and stomping. Friday events include a sold-out moonlit harvest. Saturday events include a daytime harvest that includes grape-stomping and tastings, and an evening outdoor gourmet barbecue. Events continue on weekends through August. messinahof.com/harvest-festival.

Movie Night at the Playhouse, 6:30 p.m., 105 Main St. in Normangee. Screening of “Secondhand Lions,” the 2003 film starring Robert Duvall, Michael Caine and Haley Joel Osment.

ENTERTAINMENT “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The adventure features Sherlock Holmes taking on the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” Written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Jennifer Hargis. Continues through Saturday. $12 and $15. stagecenter.net.

Josh Calvin & the 183 South Band, 8 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

High Noon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Dave Skinner, Allie DiGangi, Mike Holleman, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Zachary Burnett, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive.

Tim Fralik, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Logan & the Cards, 8 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to noon. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.