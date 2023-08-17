FRIDAY

EVENTS

Emmons Ranch Production Sale and JBBA Heifer Show, noon, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Through Sunday.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Messina Hof Harvest Festival 3: Murder Mystery Dinner, 7 p.m., Messina Hof Winery & Resort, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan. Sold out.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 206 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Domino tournament, 7 p.m., Yesterdays Bar & Grill, 4421 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Youth Rodeo Association, 7 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Through Sunday.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Cabaret," 7 p.m., The Theatre Company of BCS, 3125 Texas Ave. in Bryan.

The Samuel Paul Brown Band, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Pony Bradshaw, 7 p.m., Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

The Crossroads Band, 7 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

The Lost Boys at Sounds of Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Navasota City Hall, 200 E. McAlpine St. in Downtown Navasota. Free.

Juan Barco, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

"The Curse of an Aching Heart," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Admission: $12 Thursdays available at stagecenter.net/tickets.html.

Ella Reid, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Joey McGee, 8 p.m., The George Hotel, 180 Century Court in College Station.

Alec Barker, 8 p.m., The Revelry at Aggieland Boutique Hotel, 1508 S. Texas Ave. in College Station.

Chris Helms, 9 p.m., Hershel's at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Sunday at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.