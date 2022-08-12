Calendar for Friday, Aug. 12

The city of Bryan’s Parks & Recreation presents the Senior Dance on Aug. 18 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The dance for ages 55 and older has a luau theme and includes entertainment, food, door prizes and a cash bar. $5 tickets are available at the Bryan Aquatic Center and Parks & Recreation offices. RSVP by contacting Gwynne Shillings at 979-209-5518 or gshillings@bryantx.gov.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Summer Film Series, 7 p.m., George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. The series continues with “Invictus,” the 2009 film about Nelson Mandela and the captain of South Africa’s rugby team. The film is being shown in conjunction with the exhibit “Mandela: The Official Exhibition.” Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Coolers are allowed, but no pets or glass containers. Free games and refreshments begin at 7 p.m., movie starts after sundown. bush41.org/events.

Back to School Skate Jam, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Williamson Skate Park, 411 Williamson Drive in Bryan. The event features skateboarding and BMX biking, raffle prizes, music, free pizza and drinks. Free; no registration required.

Harvest Festival. Messina Hof, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan. The winery presents its 45th festival to honor the harvest tradition of grape-picking and stomping. Friday events include a sold-out murder mystery dinner. Saturday events include a daytime harvest that includes grape-stomping and tastings, and a sold-out cellar tour and dinner. Events continue on weekends through August. messinahof.com/harvest-festival.

Night Bazaar, 7 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Artisans, crafters and vendors sell their goods.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The adventure features Sherlock Holmes taking on the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” Written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Jennifer Hargis. Continues through Aug. 20. $12 and $15. stagecenter.net.

Joey McGee, 7 p.m., Front Porch Live Music Series at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Oliver Penn, 9 p.m., Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Reagan Quinn, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive.

Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Jacie Elliott Band, 9 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Texas 105 Band, The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.EXHIBITS

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.