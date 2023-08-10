FRIDAY

EVENTS

Walk With We, 9 a.m., Veterans Park & Athletic Complex, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station. Open to women entrepreneurs in B-CS area.

Book signing, 4:30 p.m., Arts Council, 4180 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Mark Troy signing "Splintered Loyalty."

Aggieland trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Trivia Night Fundraiser to support former foster youth, 6:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2541 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Tickets: $50-$300.

Summer Night Bazaar, 7-10 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 206 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Domino tournament, 7 p.m., Yesterdays Bar & Grill, 4421 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Messina Hof Moonlit Harvest Festival 2, 7:30-10 p.m., Messina Hof Winery & Resort, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Grady Spencer and the Work, 6 p.m., Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

"Cabaret," 7 p.m., The Theatre Company of BCS, 3125 Texas Ave. in Bryan.

"Little Giants," 7 p.m., George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station.

Brazos Valley Big Band, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Mark Briles, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"The Curse of an Aching Heart," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Admission: $18 adults, $15 students/seniors available at stagecenter.net/tickets.html.

Tell Runyan, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Changes-A Tribute to Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

"Lion King," 8 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m., Hershel's at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.