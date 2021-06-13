Caldwell woman to participate in Ms. Wheelchair USA

A Caldwell woman will represent Texas at next month’s Ms. Wheelchair USA competition.

Whitney Lavender was named Ms. Wheelchair Texas in January after learning about the competition through Facebook. She and her husband, Scott, own Lavco Air Conditioning & Heating.

The 39-year-old mother of four was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome more than three years ago after a fall. There is no cure for the rare disease, she said, and she is in constant pain.

Scott Lavender said his wife’s determination to overcome the hardships of her condition has “been amazing to watch.”

While the state competition was based on an essay, letters of recommendation and a photo, the national contest will be in-person in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, from July 10-18. The contestants will be judged on their interviews as well as dance and gown competitions.

Contestants also are expected to have a fundraising booth and be active in community activities.

The Ms. Wheelchair USA organization started in 1997 as a way to promote awareness for people with disabilities. It also works to help those with disabilities get supplies, medical equipment and other items.