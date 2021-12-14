Caldwell woman killed in Texas 21 accident

A Caldwell woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Texas 21 near Pleasant Hill Road in Bryan on Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said.
DPS officials said a preliminary investigation shows that around 6:20 p.m. Monday, a semi towing a trailer failed to yield while exiting a private driveway when a car struck the rear of the truck.
The driver of the car, Miranda Meckel, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the semi-trailer was not injured.
DPS officials said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately available.
