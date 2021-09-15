Caldwell senior working to spread awareness of agriculture's impacts

“Most people have heard about 4-H, but how do we reach those not in contact with it at all? Everyone has a social media platform, though, so getting them to follow us and learn about what we’re advocating for is tough,” Garza said. “So, we try to make posts funny, but some people just need to know how they are already connected to agriculture. Like me and my brother, who have been around agriculture our whole lives, even my younger brother, who is 8, will ask me, ‘Where does this food come from?’ ‘Um, that comes from a plant, bub.’ We want to bring awareness about where food comes from, how they are connected to the grass and cows around them.”