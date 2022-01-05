Caldwell senior strives to mentor younger ag students

Having a mentor is the first and possibly most important step to being successful in showing animals, Rutherford said. It wasn’t until after an older student from Caldwell mentored him that he started showing competitively and that is why he is passionate about giving back. He, along with his father, host showmanship clinics where they teach things like shelter needs, basic nutrition, the importance of fresh feed, keeping up with medical records and making sure animals have all their shots.

“When I was younger and trying to learn how to get good in the showing industry, I went to a lot of things like that (clinics) and it helped me out a lot,” Rutherford said. “We just like to help younger kids get into it because it builds character, teaches respect, teaches you how to care for things, how to be selfless and hard working.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But even though Rutherford doesn’t have secrets, he does have dogs.

Rutherford’s family has been raising and selling Australian Kelpies for 10 years. They sell about 50 puppies a year and are always selling grown, trained dogs that are in such demand that they’ve shipped some internationally. Kelpies are working dogs that help producers herd and gather cattle, sheep, goats and other types of livestock.