Caldwell senior strives to mentor younger ag students

As successful as Caldwell High School senior Cameron Rutherford is at showing goats and lambs, you would think he has some tricks up his sleeve.
Rutherford, the president of the Burleson County 4-H Goat Club for the past three years, has received several awards at the Burleson County Fair, including Reserve Champion Market Lamb and Goat in 2018, Grand Champion Market Goat in 2019, Reserve Champion Market Lamb in 2019 and 2020, Grand and Reserve Champion Market Goat in 2020, and Grand Champion Market Lamb and Goat in 2021. He also was awarded Reserve Champion Market Goat at the 2019 Brazos Valley Fair.
“Our secret has been, we don’t have secrets,” Rutherford said. “We will tell everyone anything.”
That is what sets Rutherford apart — he is passionate about mentoring younger students wanting to show animals, said Caldwell High School agricultural science teacher Christine Vogler.
“He has an extraordinary work ethic, and I also believe he’s very helpful to younger members,” Vogler said. “I’ve had him both as a student and also he is the president of my own kid’s 4-H Club that they are a member of, and he’s always willing to help younger members. He’s really good at giving showmanship advice and helping where he can. He’s not real loud or outspoken, but he jumps in there and enjoys helping. He’s a really good leader by example.”
Having a mentor is the first and possibly most important step to being successful in showing animals, Rutherford said. It wasn’t until after an older student from Caldwell mentored him that he started showing competitively and that is why he is passionate about giving back. He, along with his father, host showmanship clinics where they teach things like shelter needs, basic nutrition, the importance of fresh feed, keeping up with medical records and making sure animals have all their shots.
“When I was younger and trying to learn how to get good in the showing industry, I went to a lot of things like that (clinics) and it helped me out a lot,” Rutherford said. “We just like to help younger kids get into it because it builds character, teaches respect, teaches you how to care for things, how to be selfless and hard working.”
But even though Rutherford doesn’t have secrets, he does have dogs.
Rutherford’s family has been raising and selling Australian Kelpies for 10 years. They sell about 50 puppies a year and are always selling grown, trained dogs that are in such demand that they’ve shipped some internationally. Kelpies are working dogs that help producers herd and gather cattle, sheep, goats and other types of livestock.
Rutherford uses these dogs to exercise his goats by putting the goats on a track and running in circles with the dogs chasing them – something he said is good for them and helps at showings. It also helps train the dogs to be herding dogs, so it’s a win-win, Rutherford said.
“Running them with a dog is probably the best form of exercise; it’s the most natural way because it brings out hormones in them that doesn’t happen when you’re running them on a treadmill,” Rutherford said. “It’s that predator-prey relationship that invokes them to run faster.”
Rutherford said he is passionate about raising goats as his family sells goats as well, and he wants to help his family build up their business and their reputation for genetics. He plans to attend Texas A&M University where he will pursue a business degree.
“I plan on using that degree to help run the family business better,” he said.
He also wants to help his family expand their paint and body shop business, which he has been helping at for several years.
Rutherford also has enjoyed competing in the FFA Career and Leadership Development Skills Team where he said he’s learned leadership skills.
“You learn how to set yourself apart; it opens you up and gets you out of your shell, and you learn how to talk to people, how to control a crowd and stuff like that,” he said.