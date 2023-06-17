A Caldwell police officer was injured and a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting early Saturday, according to Caldwell police.

Police said the officer is in stable condition. The identity of the officer and the deceased suspect have not been released due to the ongoing investigation.

Officers responded to several vehicle burglaries and found two suspects who fled on foot, police said.

One officer had a physical struggle with one suspect when they pursued them, police said. The suspect shot the officer, who then returned fire and fatally wounded the suspect. The officer was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Caldwell police have asked the Texas Rangers to take over the investigation.