The city of Caldwell released the name of the officer involved in a shooting Saturday morning that fatally wounded a suspect. Officer Coleman Decker is currently recovering at home, according to a statement from the Caldwell Police Department.

According to police, Decker was responding to several reports of vehicle burglaries in Caldwell. Officers said two suspects were located and pursued on foot ending in a physical struggle.

During the struggle, police said that a suspect shot Decker at which point the officer returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

Decker was then transported by Burleson St. Joseph Emergency Medical Services in stable condition to a local area hospital, according to officers.

Neither of the two suspects, including the one fatally injured by police, has been named by the Caldwell Police Department.