Caldwell native, Olympian Phillip Jungman returns home, challenges students to ‘aim high’

Caldwell native Phillip Jungman returned to his hometown this weekend to share his experiences competing for the United States at this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Jungman, 26 and a 2013 graduate of Caldwell High School, challenged an auditorium full of students to “aim high” during an assembly Friday afternoon while sharing how he became an Olympian for Team USA’s International Skeet Shooting team and stories from Tokyo.

The assembly was one of several speaking engagements Jungman had in Caldwell over the weekend during a weeklong visit to his hometown.

“I really want them to get the same message I was trying to give, which is to shoot for the stars,” Jungman said. “And if you miss, who cares. There’s nothing wrong with coming up short. At least you tried. It’s better than not trying at all.”

Jungman placed 15th in International Skeet Shooting in Tokyo, hitting 120 of 125 targets. Jungman explained how it was one of the most competitive Olympics in his sport, adding that his effort would have earned him a spot in the finals during the 2008 Games in Beijing and London 2012.