Caldwell native, Olympian Phillip Jungman returns home, challenges students to ‘aim high’

Caldwell native Phillip Jungman returned to his hometown this weekend to share his experiences competing for the United States at this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Jungman, 26 and a 2013 graduate of Caldwell High School, challenged an auditorium full of students to “aim high” during an assembly Friday afternoon while sharing how he became an Olympian for Team USA’s International Skeet Shooting team and stories from Tokyo.
The assembly was one of several speaking engagements Jungman had in Caldwell over the weekend during a weeklong visit to his hometown.
“I really want them to get the same message I was trying to give, which is to shoot for the stars,” Jungman said. “And if you miss, who cares. There’s nothing wrong with coming up short. At least you tried. It’s better than not trying at all.”
Jungman placed 15th in International Skeet Shooting in Tokyo, hitting 120 of 125 targets. Jungman explained how it was one of the most competitive Olympics in his sport, adding that his effort would have earned him a spot in the finals during the 2008 Games in Beijing and London 2012.
“I’m super proud of my performance,” Jungman said. “I felt like out of the five targets that I missed, I felt like only one of them was preventable and that was one bone-headed mistake and that was after I was already out of contention.”
At the beginning of his presentation, Jungman emphasized goal setting, explaining how at a young age he dreamed of becoming an Olympian.
Jungman shared how his skeet shooting career took off while he was a teenager after learning the sport at age 11. Jungman noted how made his first junior national team at 16, adding that he had to give up playing football and baseball in high school to focus on his shooting.
Jungman attended Blinn College and Texas A&M University but decided to leave school and join the Army in 2017 to pursue shooting full-time after he was named an Olympic alternate for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. He explained how missing the team by one spot left him emotional and determined to earn an Olympic bid even more.
Stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, Jungman is part of the Army Marksmanship Unit, which was created by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to compete in international shooting events. Jungman showed videos of the unit’s “Trick Shot Tuesday,” adding how they get to be the “Dude Perfect” of skeet shooting, in reference to several former A&M students who have become famous for creating videos of basketball trick shots.
Emotion overcame Jungman on stage when he shared how he earned a spot on the Olympic team in March 2020. He then explained how he was worried he wouldn’t be able to go to the Olympics when the Tokyo Games were originally canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eventually, the Olympics were rescheduled for the summer of 2021. Getting on the plane to Tokyo was a sigh of relief, Jungman said.
While in Tokyo, Jungman said he got to meet a number of other Olympic athletes from Team USA, including basketball stars Draymond Green and Brittney Griner, and women’s track runners Allison Felix and Emma Coburn.
“I knew if I could get on the plane and head that direction, I would eventually get to experience the cool parts of the Olympics,” Jungman said. “The best part was being able to see some of the cool people that I did. I got to shake hands and stand side-by-side with some of the best.”
With aspirations to make the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Jungman said he hopes he return back to Caldwell in three years to speak again. While fielding questions at the end of his presentation, Jungman said he hopes to return with a gold medal, too.
“I’m not going to stop until my body makes me,” Jungman said. “I’ve got 15 years left in the Army. I’m at least going that long, that’s for sure. I’m going to put everything I’ve got into the shotgun and try and make not just ’24, but ’28 and maybe even ’32 as well.”