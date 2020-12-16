Caldwell men face new charges in Nov. 15 College Station shooting

Two Caldwell men being held in the Brazos County Jail in connection to a Nov. 15 shooting at a College Station apartment complex are facing new charges.

Melvin Parker III, 20, and Treyvon Ray Scyrus, 19, had each been charged last month with two counts of deadly conduct. College Station police said they opened fire on two men at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Longmire Drive.

A police report states the two had exchanged words with two men who were working on a car in the parking lot. At one point, police said, Parker and Scyrus fired on the two men, who returned gunfire. A man in the car with Parker and Scyrus suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back, a report notes. Authorities said two apartments had bullet holes from the exchange.

On Monday, College Station investigators located a pistol hidden under the carpet in a vehicle the men were in the night of the shooting, according to a police report.

Both men have now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Parker is also facing a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The original charge of deadly conduct is also a third-degree felony.

They remained in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $200,000 for Parker and $180,000 for Scyrus.